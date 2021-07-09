Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) & Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Financial Survey

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) and Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Hywin shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Affiliated Managers Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Hywin’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group $2.03 billion 3.50 $202.20 million $13.36 12.77 Hywin $181.49 million 1.14 $14.99 million N/A N/A

Affiliated Managers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hywin.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Affiliated Managers Group and Hywin, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group 1 2 3 0 2.33 Hywin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus price target of $175.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Affiliated Managers Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Affiliated Managers Group is more favorable than Hywin.

Profitability

This table compares Affiliated Managers Group and Hywin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group 17.69% 18.76% 8.04% Hywin N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Affiliated Managers Group beats Hywin on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments. The company also offers publicly raised fund products, such as money market fund comprising fixed income mutual fund products that are invested in low risk, highly liquid, and short-term financial instruments, including government bonds, central bank bills, term deposits, certificates of deposits, and corporate commercial papers; bond fund; equity securities fund, which are invested in publicly traded stocks; and hybrid fund, which are invested in mixed products in the combination of publicly traded stocks, bonds, or money market fund. In addition, it provides insurance products, such as life insurance products comprising individual whole life, individual term life, universal life, and individual health insurance; and annuity insurance products and critical illness insurance products, including personal accident insurance products. Further, the company provides overseas property investment consulting; and information technology services, including transaction process management, data analysis, and system maintenance services, as well as engages in microfinance and finance leasing businesses. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Hywin Holdings Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Grand Lead Group Limited.

