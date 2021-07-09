Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ichor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Ichor stock opened at $48.64 on Thursday. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,683,598.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

