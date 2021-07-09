ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $306.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) will report $306.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $307.60 million. ICU Medical reported sales of $303.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ICU Medical.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total transaction of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $196,708.13. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares in the company, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,568 shares of company stock worth $6,833,403 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 8,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $209.30 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $176.11 and a 52 week high of $227.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 48.23 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.84.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

