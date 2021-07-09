Idea Men, Llc Sells 135,732 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 135,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $4,620,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $13,059,336.55.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Idea Men, Llc sold 275,412 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $9,903,815.52.

On Monday, June 28th, Idea Men, Llc sold 124,973 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $4,672,740.47.

On Thursday, June 24th, Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $6,300,754.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $33.14 on Friday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.66 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion and a PE ratio of -34.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a current ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,569,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,315,000 after purchasing an additional 455,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in GoodRx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 13,784.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in GoodRx by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 55,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in GoodRx by 40,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

