Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Identiv posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on INVE. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Identiv stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $15.08. 1,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,672. The stock has a market cap of $331.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.81. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $18.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Identiv by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Identiv by 180.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Identiv in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Identiv by 2,126.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Identiv by 77.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

