IES (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Gap Up to $48.91

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.91, but opened at $50.89. IES shares last traded at $50.22, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.91.

Get IES alerts:

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,890.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 9,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $518,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,500 shares of company stock worth $634,987 over the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IES by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 824,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 102,720 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IES during the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in IES by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in IES by 157.6% during the 1st quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IES Company Profile (NASDAQ:IESC)

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.