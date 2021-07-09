IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IPGDF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IGO in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of IPGDF stock opened at $6.08 on Monday. IGO has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84.

IGO Limited operates as a mining and exploration company in Australia. The company owns a 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and 30% interest in the Tropicana gold mine covering 3,600 square kilometers of tenements located to the east northeast of Kalgoorlie.

