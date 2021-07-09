Ikarian Capital LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

Ikarian Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,183 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings in Adicet Bio were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 928,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 3,698.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACET. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of ACET opened at $9.12 on Friday. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.73 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.24.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of ($3.98) million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adicet Bio news, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 6,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $87,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of Adicet Bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $197,756.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,711 shares of company stock worth $1,079,146 in the last ninety days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET).

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.