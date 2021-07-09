Ikarian Capital LLC Takes Position in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 345,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Panbela Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $727,000. Institutional investors own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Panbela Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBLA shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.84. Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). On average, equities analysts forecast that Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Panbela Therapeutics Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Panbela Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panbela Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.