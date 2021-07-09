IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded shares of IMI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of IMI from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

IMI stock opened at $47.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19. IMI has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $49.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.40.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

