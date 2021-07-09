Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.44.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMUX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
In related news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of Immunic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of Immunic stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $28.21. The company has a market capitalization of $266.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.31.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). As a group, analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
