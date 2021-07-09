ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
ING has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.
ING Groep stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.
