ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered ING Groep from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered ING Groep from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reissued a hold rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.95. ING Groep has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $14.28.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in ING Groep by 81.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.