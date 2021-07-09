Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Innospec stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 1.32. Innospec has a fifty-two week low of $61.48 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.20 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 7,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total transaction of $812,379.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,115 shares in the company, valued at $17,910,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Watt sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $203,716.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,424.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,748 shares of company stock worth $2,108,725. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Innospec in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Innospec by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

