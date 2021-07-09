Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Santos now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Innovative Industrial Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $197.02 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $89.06 and a 12 month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.00%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

