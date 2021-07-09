Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Hits New 1-Year High at $69.80

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $69.80 and last traded at $69.70, with a volume of 2415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -314.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.87.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $38,977,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $110,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,771 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 692,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,797,363. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inogen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,972,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,501,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,077,000 after purchasing an additional 135,428 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Inogen by 9,920.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 753,940 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $37,183,000 after purchasing an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Inogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

