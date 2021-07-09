Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.53 and last traded at $67.53. 1,119 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 109,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair raised Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 1,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 692,966 shares of company stock valued at $39,797,363. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Inogen by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inogen by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Inogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,365 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

