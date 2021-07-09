Insider Buying: Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) Insider Purchases 743 Shares of Stock

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC (LON:JGC) insider Simon Baker purchased 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.26) per share, with a total value of £1,285.39 ($1,679.37).

Shares of JGC stock traded down GBX 2.10 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 245.90 ($3.21). 40,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,175. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.29. Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 175.25 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 299.37 ($3.91). The firm has a market cap of £52.89 million and a PE ratio of 12.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jupiter Green Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Jupiter Green Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund makes its investments in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with a focus on companies which have a significant focus on environmental solutions such as clean energy, water management, waste management, sustainable living, environmental services, and green transport.

