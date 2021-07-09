Insider Selling: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Sells 48,361 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer William Lytle sold 48,361 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.03, for a total transaction of C$146,533.83.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.00 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.96 and a 12-month high of C$9.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.86.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$458.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$449.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BTO shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bankshares set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.60.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

