Insider Selling: Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Director Andrew J. Briggs sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $24,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,293.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew J. Briggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Andrew J. Briggs sold 4,999 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $110,027.99.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock has a market cap of $239.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 23.72%. On average, equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 81.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 85,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. 19.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

