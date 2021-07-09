Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 2,106 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares in the company, valued at $27,896,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE HUBS opened at $601.15 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $205.07 and a one year high of $616.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $530.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.58 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in HubSpot by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 68,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $1,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.92.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

