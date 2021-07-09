Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells 55,000 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $3,398,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.93.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.00 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Westpark Capital started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

