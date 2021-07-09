Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells 2,032 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $230,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,381 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $162,364.17.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,073 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $1,270,200.33.

On Friday, June 4th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 4,395 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $428,556.45.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 22,093 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $2,302,311.53.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 804,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.16 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,502,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Natera by 1,880.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 737,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,904,000 after purchasing an additional 700,432 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Natera by 49.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,468,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,081,000 after purchasing an additional 487,579 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Natera by 64.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 934,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 367,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,037,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,334,000 after buying an additional 359,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.82.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

