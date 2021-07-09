Insider Selling: NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP Sells 13,300 Shares of Stock

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $41.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.22 and a 12-month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

