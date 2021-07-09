Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig E. Boelte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paycom Software alerts:

On Thursday, April 15th, Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00.

Shares of PAYC opened at $382.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.63, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAYC. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.76.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.