Insider Selling: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Sells 8,226 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $289,226.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 370 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $12,979.60.

On Friday, June 25th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 24,131 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $856,409.19.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 200 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $7,000.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 9,294 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $328,171.14.

On Thursday, June 17th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,305 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $115,939.40.

On Monday, June 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,826 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $99,079.56.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,191 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $42,018.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,353.20.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $322,271.95.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $751,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,565,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

