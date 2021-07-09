Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 25,230 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 25,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total value of $1,899,566.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR opened at $75.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.25 and a beta of 1.01. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.27 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,034 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 126,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 337.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

