Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Sells C$904,769.97 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 14,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total transaction of C$904,769.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,610,633.10.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.05, for a total transaction of C$1,217,317.18.

On Monday, May 3rd, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21.

SLF opened at C$62.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$64.51. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$48.29 and a twelve month high of C$67.26. The company has a market cap of C$36.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.51 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5100002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$70.21.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.