Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Sells $811,389.48 in Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 25,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $811,389.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,420.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brendan D. Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Brendan D. Malloy sold 35,900 shares of Telos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $1,145,928.00.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. Telos Co. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $41.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 778.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 276.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter worth approximately $40,270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 118.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,802,000 after buying an additional 440,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,262,000 after buying an additional 75,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

