Insider Selling: Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Tuesday, June 8th, John Geschke sold 3,893 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total transaction of $526,956.48.

On Tuesday, April 13th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $141.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.10 and a twelve month high of $166.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Zendesk by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zendesk by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.