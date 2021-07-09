Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $71.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.36.

A number of brokerages have commented on IART. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

IART opened at $68.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $42.12 and a twelve month high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $282,141.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,259,948. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,301 shares of company stock worth $2,958,233 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after acquiring an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

