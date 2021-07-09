Intel’s (INTC) Hold Rating Reiterated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued their hold rating on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.32.

INTC opened at $55.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,474,498,000 after acquiring an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.0% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,509 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

