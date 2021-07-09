Interfor (TSE:IFP) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Interfor from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$133.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$31.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Interfor in a report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFP opened at C$31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.47. Interfor has a 52-week low of C$12.36 and a 52-week high of C$38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.66, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.83 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$849.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Interfor will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.