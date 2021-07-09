International Paper Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:IP)

International Paper (NYSE:IP) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for International Paper in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04.

Get International Paper alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

Shares of IP opened at $61.33 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.09.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in International Paper by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in International Paper by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,848,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,765,000 after acquiring an additional 470,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other International Paper news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total value of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.