Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $88.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Intertek Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of IKTSY opened at $78.61 on Thursday. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $73.36 and a 1 year high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.91.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.4463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.30%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

