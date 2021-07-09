Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intevac, Inc. is a leading supplier of static sputtering systems and related manufacturing equipment used to manufacture thin-film disks for computer hard disk drives. Sputtering is a complex vacuum deposition process used to deposit multiple thin-film layers on a disk. The company’s primary objective is to be the industry leader in supplying disk sputtering equipment by providing disk sputtering systems which have both the highest overall performance and the lowest cost of ownership in the industry. “

Intevac stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28. Intevac has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Intevac had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $16.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intevac will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Intevac news, CEO Wendell Thomas Blonigan sold 6,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $37,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 349,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,922.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 90,817 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Intevac by 2.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,769,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Intevac by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 238,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intevac by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 625,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 78,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

