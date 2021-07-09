Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) Shares Sold by Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC

Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC decreased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 154.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after buying an additional 49,070 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,982,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EQAL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,340. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46.

