Investors Purchase High Volume of Commercial Metals Call Options (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 3,202 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 150% compared to the average daily volume of 1,280 call options.

CMC opened at $30.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.30. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,280,000 after purchasing an additional 910,332 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,988,000 after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,252,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 136,333 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

