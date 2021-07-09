InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.67. InVivo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 348,637 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InVivo Therapeutics by 162,889.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,843 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 272.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 303,712 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 323.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 142,642 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The company is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

