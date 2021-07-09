IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,718 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 10.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total transaction of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $9,355,364 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.05. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $149.51 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.36.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

