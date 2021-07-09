iShares MSCI Chile ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 14,134 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,772% compared to the typical volume of 755 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 5,674.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after buying an additional 473,231 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Get iShares MSCI Chile ETF alerts:

BATS:ECH traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.24. The stock had a trading volume of 623,954 shares. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a twelve month low of $41.34 and a twelve month high of $56.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.68.

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Chile ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.