iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after acquiring an additional 245,775 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 693,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after acquiring an additional 286,736 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 671,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 417,830 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,333,000.

Shares of EWS stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.50. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

