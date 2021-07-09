iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 25.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,305,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,918,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IGV opened at $396.05 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.72.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.