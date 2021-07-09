iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,677,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,220,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,013,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.63. 65,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,097. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $194.76 and a twelve month high of $278.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

