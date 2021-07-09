iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Stake Raised by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 185.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,436 shares during the quarter. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.9% of Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $22,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 61,383 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,776,000. Finally, Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $104.15. The stock had a trading volume of 298,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,901,711. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $105.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

