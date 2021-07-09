iStar (NYSE:STAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $20.87

iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 6703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of iStar by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iStar by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iStar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iStar (NYSE:STAR)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

