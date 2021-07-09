J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 599,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,555 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 32.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 300,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 72,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,760,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of JJSF stock opened at $170.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,895.88 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.74. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 0.85%. J & J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.633 dividend. This is a boost from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.