Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 29,328 Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,433,000 after acquiring an additional 486,756 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,210.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 486,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 449,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,870,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,765,000 after acquiring an additional 445,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $10,974,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Camping World stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.94. The stock had a trading volume of 18,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,435. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 1,838.22% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 145,008 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $6,545,661.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 731,630 shares of company stock worth $33,795,654. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CWH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Camping World from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northcoast Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

