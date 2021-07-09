Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Del Taco Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,511,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 885.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 118,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.98. 4,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,921. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29. The company has a market cap of $366.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $115.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of June 9, 2021, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states.

