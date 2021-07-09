Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 216.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ JAGX opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 263.79% and a negative net margin of 388.26%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

