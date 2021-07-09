James Kidd Sells 3,155 Shares of AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) Stock

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV) insider James Kidd sold 3,155 shares of AVEVA Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,886 ($50.77), for a total transaction of £122,603.30 ($160,182.00).

Shares of LON:AVV opened at GBX 3,885 ($50.76) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,495.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.75. The stock has a market cap of £11.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 343.81. AVEVA Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,064 ($40.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 23.50 ($0.31) dividend. This is an increase from AVEVA Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AVEVA Group’s payout ratio is 3.43%.

AVV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised shares of AVEVA Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,730 ($48.73) to GBX 4,060 ($53.04) in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,297.50 ($56.15).

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

